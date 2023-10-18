Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure closed today at 437, down -0.26% from yesterday's 438.15

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure opened at ₹435 and closed at ₹434.85 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹442.25 and a low of ₹435. The market capitalization of the company is ₹752.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹499 and ₹168.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,391 shares.
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock closed today at ₹437, a decrease of 0.26%. The net change from the previous day's closing price of ₹438.15 was -1.15.
|Dhunseri Ventures
|292.35
|23.3
|8.66
|298.35
|211.5
|1023.95
|Jubilant Industries
|595.3
|-5.95
|-0.99
|745.0
|356.4
|896.94
|Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur
|437.0
|-1.15
|-0.26
|499.0
|168.5
|748.56
|TPL Plastech
|50.65
|-0.47
|-0.92
|54.39
|25.75
|395.09
|Pasupati Acrylon
|42.0
|-0.64
|-1.5
|46.1
|22.35
|374.36
|Dhunseri Ventures
|269.2
|0.65
|0.24
|298.35
|211.5
|942.87
|Jubilant Industries
|600.7
|-1.05
|-0.17
|745.0
|356.4
|905.08
|Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur
|439.5
|4.65
|1.07
|499.0
|168.5
|752.84
|TPL Plastech
|51.1
|-1.46
|-2.78
|54.0
|25.75
|398.6
|Pasupati Acrylon
|43.0
|-0.29
|-0.67
|46.1
|22.35
|383.27
Click here for Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure AGM
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|436.07
|10 Days
|437.01
|20 Days
|446.02
|50 Days
|414.99
|100 Days
|358.33
|300 Days
|281.65
|Dhunseri Ventures
|269.2
|0.65
|0.24
|298.35
|211.5
|942.87
|Jubilant Industries
|600.7
|-1.05
|-0.17
|745.0
|356.4
|905.08
|Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur
|439.5
|4.65
|1.07
|499.0
|168.5
|752.84
|TPL Plastech
|51.1
|-1.46
|-2.78
|54.0
|25.75
|398.6
|Pasupati Acrylon
|43.0
|-0.29
|-0.67
|46.1
|22.35
|383.27
|Dhunseri Ventures
|269.2
|0.65
|0.24
|298.35
|211.5
|942.87
|Jubilant Industries
|600.7
|-1.05
|-0.17
|745.0
|356.4
|905.08
|Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur
|439.5
|4.65
|1.07
|499.0
|168.5
|752.84
|TPL Plastech
|51.1
|-1.46
|-2.78
|54.0
|25.75
|398.6
|Pasupati Acrylon
|43.0
|-0.29
|-0.67
|46.1
|22.35
|383.27
|Dhunseri Ventures
|269.2
|0.65
|0.24
|298.35
|211.5
|942.87
|Jubilant Industries
|600.7
|-1.05
|-0.17
|745.0
|356.4
|905.08
|Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur
|439.5
|4.65
|1.07
|499.0
|168.5
|752.84
|TPL Plastech
|51.1
|-1.46
|-2.78
|54.0
|25.75
|398.6
|Pasupati Acrylon
|43.0
|-0.29
|-0.67
|46.1
|22.35
|383.27
On the last day of trading, Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure had a volume of 12,391 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹434.85.
