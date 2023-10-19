Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure sees decline in trading

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock opened at ₹442 and closed at ₹438.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹443 and a low of ₹435. The market capitalization of the company is ₹748.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499 and the 52-week low is ₹168.5. The trading volume on the BSE was 8,692 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.41%
|3 Months
|21.68%
|6 Months
|122.37%
|YTD
|83.96%
|1 Year
|48.05%
On the last day, Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure had a trading volume of 8,692 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹438.15.
