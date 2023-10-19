Hello User
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure sees decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 436.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436 per share. Investors should monitor Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock opened at 442 and closed at 438.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 443 and a low of 435. The market capitalization of the company is 748.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499 and the 52-week low is 168.5. The trading volume on the BSE was 8,692 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Today :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹436, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹436.45

The current stock price of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure is 436, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur share price live: Today's Price range

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock had a low price of 431 and a high price of 438.95 for the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price update :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹435, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹436.45

The current data of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 435. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decline in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.45.

19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.41%
3 Months21.68%
6 Months122.37%
YTD83.96%
1 Year48.05%
19 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Today :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹437, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹438.15

The current data for Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 437 with a percent change of -0.26. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.26% compared to the previous trading day. The net change for the stock is -1.15, indicating a decrease of 1.15 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Live :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure closed at ₹438.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure had a trading volume of 8,692 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 438.15.

