Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure sees decline in trading

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock opened at ₹442 and closed at ₹438.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹443 and a low of ₹435. The market capitalization of the company is ₹748.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499 and the 52-week low is ₹168.5. The trading volume on the BSE was 8,692 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.