Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 441.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 442 per share. Investors should monitor Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure had an open price of 436.45 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 446 and a low of 431 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 758.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499 and the 52-week low is 168.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,098 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur share price live: Today's Price range

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur stock had a low price of 438 and a high price of 448.35 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Live :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹442, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹441.95

The current price of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock is 442. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a minimal increase of 0.05 in the stock price.

Click here for Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Profit Loss

20 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price update :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹440.25, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹441.95

The current stock price of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure is 440.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of 1.7 in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.27%
3 Months24.44%
6 Months125.17%
YTD86.28%
1 Year54.62%
20 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Today :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹441.95, up 0% from yesterday's ₹441.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure is 441.95 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0. This means that the stock price has not changed from its previous value.

20 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Live :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure closed at ₹436.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,098. The closing price for the stock was 436.45.

