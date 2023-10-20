Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure had an open price of ₹436.45 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹446 and a low of ₹431 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹758.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499 and the 52-week low is ₹168.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,098 shares.
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur stock had a low price of ₹438 and a high price of ₹448.35 on the current day.
The current price of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock is ₹442. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a minimal increase of ₹0.05 in the stock price.
The current stock price of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure is ₹440.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.7 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.27%
|3 Months
|24.44%
|6 Months
|125.17%
|YTD
|86.28%
|1 Year
|54.62%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure is ₹441.95 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0. This means that the stock price has not changed from its previous value.
On the last day of trading for Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,098. The closing price for the stock was ₹436.45.
