LIVE UPDATES

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Stocks Plunge in Trading

6 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 434.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 432 per share. Investors should monitor Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure's stock opened at 441.95 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 448.35 and a low of 420 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 743.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 499 and its 52-week low is 168.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,378 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:20:08 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock is 425.05, while the high price is 454.

23 Oct 2023, 11:03:37 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price update :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹432, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current data for Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 432, with a percent change of -0.48. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.48% compared to the previous day. The net change for the stock is -2.1, indicating a decrease of 2.1 units in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:38:53 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹429.95, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current data of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 429.95 with a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -4.15. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in price and is currently trading lower than its previous value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:31:05 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dhunseri Ventures301.05-4.7-1.54309.9211.51054.42
Jubilant Industries584.5-4.05-0.69745.0356.4880.67
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur431.75-2.35-0.54499.0168.5739.57
TPL Plastech48.85-2.45-4.7854.3925.75381.04
Pasupati Acrylon39.75-2.2-5.2446.122.35354.3
23 Oct 2023, 10:19:23 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur stock reached a low price of 435.3 and a high price of 454.

23 Oct 2023, 10:04:34 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:45:56 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.61%
3 Months21.48%
6 Months108.6%
YTD82.97%
1 Year50.48%
23 Oct 2023, 09:42:43 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹448, up 3.2% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current data for Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 448, which represents a 3.2 percent change. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.2 percent. The net change is 13.9, which indicates the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock has experienced a positive change in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:08:12 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Today :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹434.1, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹441.95

The current data for Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock shows that it has a price of 434.1. The percent change is -1.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.85, which means the stock has decreased by 7.85.

23 Oct 2023, 08:01:30 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Live :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure closed at ₹441.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure on the BSE, a total of 15,378 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 441.95.

Recommended For You
