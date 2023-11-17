Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹839.35 and closed at ₹838.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹936.4 and a low of ₹839.3. The market capitalization stands at 11569.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹867 and ₹160.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 369051 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.