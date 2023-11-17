Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹839.35 and closed at ₹838.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹936.4 and a low of ₹839.3. The market capitalization stands at 11569.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹867 and ₹160.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 369051 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Nov 2023, 11:31 AM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Container Corporation Of India
|752.0
|0.85
|0.11
|791.5
|555.0
|45818.94
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|905.25
|66.65
|7.95
|867.0
|160.05
|10824.16
17 Nov 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Titagarh Rail Systems reached a low of ₹839.3 and a high of ₹936.4 on the current day.
17 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems share price Live :Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹838.6 on last trading day
On the last day, Titagarh Rail Systems had a trading volume of 369,051 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹838.6.