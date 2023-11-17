Hello User
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 8.48 %. The stock closed at 838.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 909.75 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems

Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 839.35 and closed at 838.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 936.4 and a low of 839.3. The market capitalization stands at 11569.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 867 and 160.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 369051 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 11:31 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Container Corporation Of India752.00.850.11791.5555.045818.94
Titagarh Rail Systems905.2566.657.95867.0160.0510824.16
17 Nov 2023, 11:15 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Titagarh Rail Systems reached a low of 839.3 and a high of 936.4 on the current day.

17 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems share price Live :Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹838.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Titagarh Rail Systems had a trading volume of 369,051 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 838.6.

