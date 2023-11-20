Hello User
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 16.19 %. The stock closed at 838.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 974.35 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems

On the last day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 839.35 and closed at 838.6. The stock reached a high of 994.95 and a low of 839.3. The market capitalization of the company is 12,390.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 994.95 and the 52-week low is 160.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 982,625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems share price Live :Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹838.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Titagarh Rail Systems on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 982,625. The closing price of the stock was 838.6.

