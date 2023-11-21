Titagarh Rail Systems share price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems Reports Strong Trading Numbers

On the last day, the open price of Titagarh Rail Systems was ₹971 while the close price was ₹974.35. The stock reached a high of ₹982.8 and a low of ₹924. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,966.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹994.95 and the 52-week low is ₹160.05. The BSE volume for the day was 129,078 shares.
Titagarh Rail Systems stock reached a low of ₹959.85 and a high of ₹1045 on the current day.
Titagarh Rail Systems stock has seen a significant increase in price, with the current price at ₹996.55. This represents a percent change of 6.46 and a net change of 60.5. The stock has experienced a positive trend, indicating potential growth for investors.
The stock price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 10.82% to reach ₹1037.3. This represents a net change of ₹101.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.71%
|3 Months
|35.12%
|6 Months
|181.32%
|YTD
|318.58%
|1 Year
|450.4%
The current data for Titagarh Rail Systems stock shows that the price is ₹941, representing a percent change of -3.42. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of 3.42%. The net change is -33.35, indicating a decrease of ₹33.35 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Titagarh Rail Systems on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 129,078. The closing price for the day was ₹974.35.
