Titagarh Rail Systems share price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems Reports Strong Trading Numbers

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 6.46 %. The stock closed at 936.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 996.55 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems

On the last day, the open price of Titagarh Rail Systems was 971 while the close price was 974.35. The stock reached a high of 982.8 and a low of 924. The market capitalization of the company is 11,966.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 994.95 and the 52-week low is 160.05. The BSE volume for the day was 129,078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Titagarh Rail Systems stock reached a low of 959.85 and a high of 1045 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems share price Live :Titagarh Rail Systems trading at ₹996.55, up 6.46% from yesterday's ₹936.05

Titagarh Rail Systems stock has seen a significant increase in price, with the current price at 996.55. This represents a percent change of 6.46 and a net change of 60.5. The stock has experienced a positive trend, indicating potential growth for investors.

Click here for Titagarh Rail Systems Profit Loss

21 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems share price update :Titagarh Rail Systems trading at ₹1037.3, up 10.82% from yesterday's ₹936.05

The stock price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 10.82% to reach 1037.3. This represents a net change of 101.25.

21 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.71%
3 Months35.12%
6 Months181.32%
YTD318.58%
1 Year450.4%
21 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems share price Today :Titagarh Rail Systems trading at ₹941, down -3.42% from yesterday's ₹974.35

The current data for Titagarh Rail Systems stock shows that the price is 941, representing a percent change of -3.42. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of 3.42%. The net change is -33.35, indicating a decrease of 33.35 in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems share price Live :Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹974.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Titagarh Rail Systems on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 129,078. The closing price for the day was 974.35.

