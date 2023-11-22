Hello User
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 6.74 %. The stock closed at 936.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 999.1 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems

On the last day, Titagarh Rail Systems started trading at 960 and closed at 936.05. The stock reached a high of 1045 and a low of 959.85. The market capitalization of the company is 12,705.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 994.95 and the 52-week low is 163. The BSE volume for the day was 531,801 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems share price Live :Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹936.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Titagarh Rail Systems had a volume of 531,801 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 936.05.

