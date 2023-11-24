Titagarh Rail Systems share price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Titagarh Rail Systems' stock opened at ₹975.95 and closed at ₹968.15. The stock's high for the day was ₹991.5, while the low was ₹953.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹12,250.39 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1045, and the 52-week low is ₹163. The BSE volume for the day was 55,174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.