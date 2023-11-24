Hello User
Titagarh Rail Systems share price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 3.13 %. The stock closed at 962.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 992.35 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems

On the last day, Titagarh Rail Systems' stock opened at 975.95 and closed at 968.15. The stock's high for the day was 991.5, while the low was 953.1. The company's market capitalization is 12,250.39 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1045, and the 52-week low is 163. The BSE volume for the day was 55,174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems share price update :Titagarh Rail Systems trading at ₹992.35, up 3.13% from yesterday's ₹962.25

The stock price of Titagarh Rail Systems is currently 992.35, which represents a percent change of 3.13. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.13% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 30.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.

24 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.73%
3 Months19.74%
6 Months172.9%
YTD330.1%
1 Year458.15%
24 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems share price Today :Titagarh Rail Systems trading at ₹963.3, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹968.15

The current data of Titagarh Rail Systems stock shows that the stock price is 963.3. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.85.

24 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems share price Live :Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹968.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Titagarh Rail Systems had a trading volume of 55,174 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 968.15.

