Titagarh Rail Systems share price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Titagarh Rail Systems' stock opened at ₹975.95 and closed at ₹968.15. The stock's high for the day was ₹991.5, while the low was ₹953.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹12,250.39 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1045, and the 52-week low is ₹163. The BSE volume for the day was 55,174 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Titagarh Rail Systems is currently ₹992.35, which represents a percent change of 3.13. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.13% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 30.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.73%
|3 Months
|19.74%
|6 Months
|172.9%
|YTD
|330.1%
|1 Year
|458.15%
The current data of Titagarh Rail Systems stock shows that the stock price is ₹963.3. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.85, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹4.85.
On the last day of trading, Titagarh Rail Systems had a trading volume of 55,174 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹968.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!