Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1123.35 and closed at ₹1105.7, experiencing a high of ₹1126 and a low of ₹1105.25. The company has a market capitalization of approximately ₹14,926.57 crore. Over the past year, its shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1896.5 and a low of ₹782.1. The BSE volume for the day was 82,865 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 0.37%, currently trading at ₹1112.85. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen a rise of 7.67%, reaching ₹1112.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 9.20%, climbing to 23742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.37%
|3 Months
|0.09%
|6 Months
|-37.72%
|YTD
|0.32%
|1 Year
|7.67%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 38.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1126 & ₹1105.25 yesterday to end at ₹1108.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend