Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1118 and closed at ₹1108.8, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1120 and a low of ₹1102.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹14,981.11 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated significantly, with a 52-week high of ₹1896.5 and a low of ₹782.1. BSE volume recorded was 90,811 shares.
03 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
