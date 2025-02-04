Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹936.85 and closed at ₹954.95, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹940.55 and dipped to a low of ₹882.80. With a market capitalization of ₹13,722.58 crore, the stock's performance remains noteworthy against its 52-week high of ₹1,896.50 and low of ₹782.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 184,979 shares.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 0.40%, currently trading at ₹914.15. However, over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has decreased by 6.33%, also landing at ₹914.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 7.30%, reaching 23,361.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.21%
|3 Months
|-14.84%
|6 Months
|-32.0%
|YTD
|-7.77%
|1 Year
|-6.33%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 69.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹940.55 & ₹882.80 yesterday to end at ₹910.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend