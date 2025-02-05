Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹925 and closed at ₹910.50, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹939 and a low of ₹890.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹12,263.39 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 104,441. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,896.50 and a low of ₹782.10.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST
