Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2025, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 910.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 901.75 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 925 and closed at 910.50, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 939 and a low of 890.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 12,263.39 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 104,441. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,896.50 and a low of 782.10.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹910.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 939 & 890.80 yesterday to end at 901.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

