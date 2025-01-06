Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1105 and closed at ₹1113.75, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1142 and maintained a low of ₹1105 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹15,052.49 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 117,684. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹1896.5, while the 52-week low is ₹782.1.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 37.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1142 & ₹1105 yesterday to end at ₹1118.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend