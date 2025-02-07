Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹915.50 and closed at ₹911.05, experiencing a high of ₹928 and a low of ₹895. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹12,127.37 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,896.50 and a low of ₹782.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 153,549 shares for the day.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has decreased by 1.78%, currently trading at ₹884.50. Over the past year, the company's shares have dropped by 12.36%, reaching the same price of ₹884.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, rising to 23603.35 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.51%
|3 Months
|-20.94%
|6 Months
|-35.59%
|YTD
|-17.58%
|1 Year
|-12.36%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 71.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹928 & ₹895 yesterday to end at ₹900.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend