Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 2.87 %. The stock closed at 1087.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1118.3 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 1100 and closed at 1087.05, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of 1148 and a low of 1094.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 14,651.83 crore, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 1896.5 and low of 782.1. BSE recorded a volume of 69,525 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has decreased by 0.24%, currently trading at 1,117.75. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 11.22%, reaching 1,117.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 10.20%, rising to 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.45%
3 Months5.31%
6 Months-37.48%
YTD1.45%
1 Year11.22%
08 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1540.0, 37.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1870.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹1087.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1148 & 1094.05 yesterday to end at 1118.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

