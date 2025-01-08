Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1100 and closed at ₹1087.05, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹1148 and a low of ₹1094.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹14,651.83 crore, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹1896.5 and low of ₹782.1. BSE recorded a volume of 69,525 shares traded.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has decreased by 0.24%, currently trading at ₹1,117.75. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 11.22%, reaching ₹1,117.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 10.20%, rising to 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.45%
|3 Months
|5.31%
|6 Months
|-37.48%
|YTD
|1.45%
|1 Year
|11.22%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 37.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1148 & ₹1094.05 yesterday to end at ₹1118.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend