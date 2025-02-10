Hello User
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -1.90 %. The stock closed at 900.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 883.40 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 912.15 and closed at 900.50, experiencing a daily high of 912.15 and a low of 880.45. The company's market capitalization stood at 11,897.08 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1,896.50 and a low of 782.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 69,609 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1540.0, 74.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1870.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
10 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹900.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 912.15 & 880.45 yesterday to end at 883.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

