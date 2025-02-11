Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹889.95 and closed at ₹883.40, indicating a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹904.95 and a low of ₹865.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹11,763.70 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 174,557. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,896.50, while the 52-week low is ₹782.10.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 76.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹904.95 & ₹865.05 yesterday to end at ₹873.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend