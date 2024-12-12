Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1243.3 and closed at ₹1231.5, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹1347 and a low of ₹1242.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,582.38 crores, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1896.5 and above its 52-week low of ₹782.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 716,770 shares.
12 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1347 & ₹1242.4 yesterday to end at ₹1313.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend