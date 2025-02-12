Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹865 and closed at ₹873.40, marking a positive shift in its stock price. The day's trading saw a high of ₹870 and a low of ₹828. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹11,292.29 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,896.50 and a low of ₹782.10, with a trading volume of 96,686 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has decreased by 1.36%, currently trading at ₹827.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 12.92%, reaching the same price of ₹827.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, standing at 23,071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.63%
|3 Months
|-21.65%
|6 Months
|-34.53%
|YTD
|-20.07%
|1 Year
|-12.92%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 83.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹870 & ₹828 yesterday to end at ₹838.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend