Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹836.40 and closed slightly higher at ₹838.40. The stock reached a high of ₹848.70 and a low of ₹791, reflecting some volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹11,301.04 crore, the stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹1896.50 and ₹782.10, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 97,402 shares for the day.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 0.03%, currently trading at ₹839.30. However, over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 12.92%, also standing at ₹839.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.63%
|3 Months
|-21.65%
|6 Months
|-34.53%
|YTD
|-20.07%
|1 Year
|-12.92%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 83.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹848.70 & ₹791 yesterday to end at ₹839.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend