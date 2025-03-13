Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹708.95 and closed lower at ₹699.10. The stock reached a high of ₹710.50 and a low of ₹689.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹9,419.76 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,896.50 and a low of ₹655.30. The trading volume on the BSE was 24,683 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹699.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹710.50 & ₹689.25 yesterday to end at ₹699.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend