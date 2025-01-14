Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1030.8 and closed at ₹1039.2, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1033.95 and a low of ₹989.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹13,477.48 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹1896.5 and a low of ₹782.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 54,703 shares for the day.
14 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹1039.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1033.95 & ₹989.75 yesterday to end at ₹1000.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend