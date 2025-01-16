Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1025 and closed at ₹1010.1, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹1049 and a low of ₹1002.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹13,626.29 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1896.5 and a low of ₹782.1. The BSE volume for the day was 131,969 shares.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 3.00%, currently trading at ₹1042.80. However, over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has decreased by 6.00%, also standing at ₹1042.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.76%
|3 Months
|-5.14%
|6 Months
|-40.63%
|YTD
|-8.42%
|1 Year
|-6.0%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 52.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1049 & ₹1002.55 yesterday to end at ₹1012.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend