Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened and closed at ₹1308.2, with a high of ₹1368.9 and a low of ₹1295.7. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹17,609.27 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1896.5 and a low of ₹782.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 267,295 shares, indicating a moderate level of activity in the stock.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has decreased by 0.01%, currently trading at ₹1336.95. Over the past year, the company's shares have increased by 25.49%, reaching ₹1336.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.19%
|3 Months
|1.37%
|6 Months
|-9.81%
|YTD
|28.17%
|1 Year
|25.49%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 15.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1368.9 & ₹1295.7 yesterday to end at ₹1337.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend