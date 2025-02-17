Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹814.95 and closed at ₹850.10, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹827.10 and a low of ₹796.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,830.98 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 118,261. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,896.50, while the low is ₹782.10, indicating significant price fluctuations.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 91.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹827.10 & ₹796.30 yesterday to end at ₹804.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend