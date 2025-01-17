Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1039.75 and closed at ₹1012.40. The stock reached a high of ₹1072 and a low of ₹1029. With a market capitalization of ₹14,184.51 crore, the share price remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1896.50, while the 52-week low stands at ₹782.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 339,576 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹1012.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1072 & ₹1029 yesterday to end at ₹1053.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend