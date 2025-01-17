Hello User
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 4.08 %. The stock closed at 1012.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1053.75 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 1039.75 and closed at 1012.40. The stock reached a high of 1072 and a low of 1029. With a market capitalization of 14,184.51 crore, the share price remains significantly below its 52-week high of 1896.50, while the 52-week low stands at 782.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 339,576 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹1012.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1072 & 1029 yesterday to end at 1053.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

