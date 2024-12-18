Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 18 Dec 2024

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1335 and closed slightly higher at ₹1337.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1350.45 and a low of ₹1304.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹18,012.62 crore, the stock continues to trade below its 52-week high of ₹1896.5 and above its low of ₹782.1. The BSE recorded a volume of 45,246 shares traded.
Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Today's Price range
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems' stock recorded a low of ₹1275.55 and a high of ₹1319.45 today. This indicates a price fluctuation of ₹43.90 within the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment regarding the company's performance.
Titagarh Rail Systems Short Term and Long Term Trends
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Titagarh Rail Systems share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1280.06
|10 Days
|1234.54
|20 Days
|1190.60
|50 Days
|1166.23
|100 Days
|1295.71
|300 Days
|1247.68
Stock Peers
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has fallen by 1.73% today, currently trading at ₹1285.95, in line with its counterparts. Similarly, peers like Container Corporation of India are experiencing declines as well. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.37% and 0.56%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Container Corporation Of India
|805.55
|-1.05
|-0.13
|1193.95
|757.6
|49081.71
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|1285.95
|-22.7
|-1.73
|1896.5
|782.1
|17318.37
Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 19.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Price Analysis
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has decreased by 0.60%, currently trading at ₹1300.75. Over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has increased by 23.73%, reaching ₹1300.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.38%
|3 Months
|3.56%
|6 Months
|-12.45%
|YTD
|25.52%
|1 Year
|23.73%
Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹1337.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1350.45 & ₹1304.35 yesterday to end at ₹1308.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend