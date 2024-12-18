Explore
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 18 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 18 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -2.13 %. The stock closed at 1337.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1308.65 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 1335 and closed slightly higher at 1337.15. The stock reached a high of 1350.45 and a low of 1304.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 18,012.62 crore, the stock continues to trade below its 52-week high of 1896.5 and above its low of 782.1. The BSE recorded a volume of 45,246 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:03:19 PM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems' stock recorded a low of 1275.55 and a high of 1319.45 today. This indicates a price fluctuation of 43.90 within the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment regarding the company's performance.

18 Dec 2024, 12:24:43 PM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems Short Term and Long Term Trends

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Titagarh Rail Systems share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

18 Dec 2024, 12:23:16 PM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1280.06
10 Days1234.54
20 Days1190.60
50 Days1166.23
100 Days1295.71
300 Days1247.68
18 Dec 2024, 11:11:32 AM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Stock Peers

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has fallen by 1.73% today, currently trading at 1285.95, in line with its counterparts. Similarly, peers like Container Corporation of India are experiencing declines as well. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.37% and 0.56%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Container Corporation Of India805.55-1.05-0.131193.95757.649081.71
Titagarh Rail Systems1285.95-22.7-1.731896.5782.117318.37
18 Dec 2024, 11:04:56 AM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1540.0, 19.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1870.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:15:24 AM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:56:13 AM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has dropped by 1.26% today, currently trading at 1292.2, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. For instance, Container Corporation Of India is also experiencing a decline today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight variations, with Nifty down by 0.15% and Sensex by 0.06%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Container Corporation Of India806.35-0.25-0.031193.95757.649130.45
Titagarh Rail Systems1292.2-16.45-1.261896.5782.117402.54
18 Dec 2024, 09:19:56 AM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has decreased by 0.60%, currently trading at 1300.75. Over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has increased by 23.73%, reaching 1300.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.38%
3 Months3.56%
6 Months-12.45%
YTD25.52%
1 Year23.73%
18 Dec 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

18 Dec 2024, 08:05:09 AM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹1337.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1350.45 & 1304.35 yesterday to end at 1308.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

