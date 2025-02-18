Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹803.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹804.15. The stock reached a high of ₹803.95 and dipped to a low of ₹762.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,411.42 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,896.50 and a low of ₹782.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 87,633 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 0.64%, currently trading at ₹775.80. However, over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has decreased by 19.44%, reaching ₹775.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.67%
|3 Months
|-28.52%
|6 Months
|-47.69%
|YTD
|-30.16%
|1 Year
|-19.44%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 68.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1197.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1565.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹803.95 & ₹762.80 yesterday to end at ₹773. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend