Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : Titagarh Rail Systems closed today at ₹711.75, up 3.19% from yesterday's ₹689.75

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹696.85 and closed at ₹694.60, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹708.90 and a low of ₹686.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9289.13 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1896.50, while the low is ₹655.30. The BSE volume for the day was 114,500 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Shareholding information
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems has a 10.94% MF holding & 13.67% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.30% in to 10.94% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 16.32% in to 13.67% in quarter.
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Titagarh Rail Systems has a ROE of 18.13% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 15.83% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.00% & 17.00% respectively.
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1217.0, 71.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1090.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 3.01% today, reaching ₹710.50, in line with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Container Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Container Corporation Of India
|664.05
|20.65
|3.21
|1193.95
|601.65
|40460.19
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|710.5
|20.75
|3.01
|1896.5
|655.3
|9568.57
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Today's Price range
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems' stock experienced a low of ₹693.40 and reached a high of ₹713.55 today. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics during the trading session.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed today at ₹711.75, up 3.19% from yesterday's ₹689.75
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems share price closed the day at ₹711.75 - a 3.19% higher than the previous closing price.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates:
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems Short Term and Long Term Trends
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Titagarh Rail Systems share is Neutral and long term trend is Bearish
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|712.25
|10 Days
|706.27
|20 Days
|746.99
|50 Days
|894.25
|100 Days
|1041.83
|300 Days
|1238.06
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1217.0, 73.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1090.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Today's Price range
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems' stock experienced a low of ₹693.40 and reached a high of ₹703.75 today. This range indicates moderate volatility within the trading session, reflecting fluctuations in investor sentiment and market conditions surrounding the company's performance.
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|712.25
|10 Days
|706.27
|20 Days
|746.99
|50 Days
|894.25
|100 Days
|1041.83
|300 Days
|1238.06
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems Short Term and Long Term Trends
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Titagarh Rail Systems share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Stock Peers
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 1.41% today, reaching ₹699.45, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Container Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.12% and 1.15%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Container Corporation Of India
|661.1
|17.7
|2.75
|1193.95
|601.65
|40280.45
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|699.45
|9.7
|1.41
|1896.5
|655.3
|9419.76
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1217.0, 74.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1090.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates:
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 1.01% today, reaching ₹696.70, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like Container Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.76% and 0.80%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Container Corporation Of India
|658.5
|15.1
|2.35
|1193.95
|601.65
|40122.03
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|696.7
|6.95
|1.01
|1896.5
|655.3
|9382.72
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹694.00. However, over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has declined by 18.50%, also standing at ₹694.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.0%
|3 Months
|-43.08%
|6 Months
|-48.44%
|YTD
|-37.48%
|1 Year
|-18.5%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1217.0, 76.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1090.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹694.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹708.90 & ₹686.90 yesterday to end at ₹689.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend