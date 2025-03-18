Hello User
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : Titagarh Rail Systems closed today at 711.75, up 3.19% from yesterday's 689.75

4 min read . 08:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 3.19 %. The stock closed at 689.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 711.75 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 696.85 and closed at 694.60, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 708.90 and a low of 686.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9289.13 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1896.50, while the low is 655.30. The BSE volume for the day was 114,500 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Shareholding information

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems has a 10.94% MF holding & 13.67% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.30% in to 10.94% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 16.32% in to 13.67% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:32 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Titagarh Rail Systems has a ROE of 18.13% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 15.83% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.00% & 17.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 06:30 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

18 Mar 2025, 06:06 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 3.01% today, reaching 710.50, in line with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Container Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Container Corporation Of India664.0520.653.211193.95601.6540460.19
Titagarh Rail Systems710.520.753.011896.5655.39568.57
18 Mar 2025, 05:31 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems' stock experienced a low of 693.40 and reached a high of 713.55 today. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics during the trading session.

18 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed today at ₹711.75, up 3.19% from yesterday's ₹689.75

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems share price closed the day at 711.75 - a 3.19% higher than the previous closing price.

18 Mar 2025, 03:33 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems Short Term and Long Term Trends

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Titagarh Rail Systems share is Neutral and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days712.25
10 Days706.27
20 Days746.99
50 Days894.25
100 Days1041.83
300 Days1238.06
18 Mar 2025, 01:01 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems' stock experienced a low of 693.40 and reached a high of 703.75 today. This range indicates moderate volatility within the trading session, reflecting fluctuations in investor sentiment and market conditions surrounding the company's performance.

18 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days712.25
10 Days706.27
20 Days746.99
50 Days894.25
100 Days1041.83
300 Days1238.06
18 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems Short Term and Long Term Trends

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Titagarh Rail Systems share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at 694.00. However, over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has declined by 18.50%, also standing at 694.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.0%
3 Months-43.08%
6 Months-48.44%
YTD-37.48%
1 Year-18.5%
18 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹694.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 708.90 & 686.90 yesterday to end at 689.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.