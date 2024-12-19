Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1314.35 and closed at ₹1308.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1319.45 and a low of ₹1275.55. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹17,367.53 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1896.5 and a low of ₹782.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 38,586 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.
The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has decreased by 1.75%, currently trading at ₹1266.10. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have appreciated by 23.07%, reaching ₹1266.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, climbing to 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.77%
|3 Months
|4.75%
|6 Months
|-13.22%
|YTD
|23.58%
|1 Year
|23.07%
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 19.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock traded in the range of ₹1319.45 & ₹1275.55 yesterday to end at ₹1289. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.