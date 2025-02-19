Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹779.95 and closed at ₹770.90, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹785.60 and a low of ₹748.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,533.99 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,896.50 and a low of ₹762.80. The BSE volume for the day was 75,887 shares traded.
19 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST
