Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : Titagarh Rail Systems closed today at 752.40, up 5.90% from yesterday's 710.50
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : Titagarh Rail Systems closed today at ₹752.40, up 5.90% from yesterday's ₹710.50

5 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 5.90 %. The stock closed at 710.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 752.40 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights Premium
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 696.05 and closed at 689.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 713.55 and a low of 693.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9568.57 crore, the stock's performance has seen a significant range over the past year, with a 52-week high of 1896.50 and a low of 655.30. The BSE recorded a volume of 64,904 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00:01 PM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Shareholding information

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems has a 10.94% MF holding & 13.67% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.30% in to 10.94% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 16.32% in to 13.67% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:31:06 PM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Titagarh Rail Systems has a ROE of 18.13% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 15.83% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.00% & 17.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 06:30:01 PM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1217.0, 61.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1090.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1540.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 06:00:48 PM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 5.90%, reaching 752.40, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Container Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Container Corporation Of India683.8519.82.981193.95601.6541666.59
Titagarh Rail Systems752.441.95.91896.5655.310132.86
19 Mar 2025, 05:31:35 PM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 712 and a high of 763.20. This fluctuation indicates a variation of 51.20 between the day's low and high, showcasing market activity and investor interest in the stock.

19 Mar 2025, 03:51:24 PM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed today at ₹752.40, up 5.90% from yesterday's ₹710.50

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems share price closed the day at 752.40 - a 5.9% higher than the previous closing price.

19 Mar 2025, 03:31:06 PM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 02:59:16 PM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems Short Term and Long Term Trends

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Titagarh Rail Systems share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:56:09 PM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days712.25
10 Days706.27
20 Days746.99
50 Days894.25
100 Days1041.83
300 Days1238.06
19 Mar 2025, 02:11:08 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 01:04:46 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 12:24:21 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 12:21:36 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 11:11:35 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 11:00:37 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 10:10:33 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 09:53:35 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 09:19:46 AM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 1.34%, currently trading at 720.00. However, over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has declined by 16.76%, also standing at 720.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.21%
3 Months-41.88%
6 Months-45.44%
YTD-35.69%
1 Year-16.76%
19 Mar 2025, 08:34:18 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 08:04:04 AM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹689.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 713.55 & 693.40 yesterday to end at 710.50. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

