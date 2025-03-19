Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : Titagarh Rail Systems closed today at 752.40, up 5.90% from yesterday's 710.50

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹696.05 and closed at ₹689.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹713.55 and a low of ₹693.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9568.57 crore, the stock's performance has seen a significant range over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹1896.50 and a low of ₹655.30. The BSE recorded a volume of 64,904 shares traded.
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems has a 10.94% MF holding & 13.67% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.30% in to 10.94% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 16.32% in to 13.67% in quarter.
Titagarh Rail Systems has a ROE of 18.13% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 15.83% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.00% & 17.00% respectively.
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1217.0, 61.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1090.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 5.90%, reaching ₹752.40, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Container Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Container Corporation Of India
|683.85
|19.8
|2.98
|1193.95
|601.65
|41666.59
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|752.4
|41.9
|5.9
|1896.5
|655.3
|10132.86
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹712 and a high of ₹763.20. This fluctuation indicates a variation of ₹51.20 between the day's low and high, showcasing market activity and investor interest in the stock.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems share price closed the day at ₹752.40 - a 5.9% higher than the previous closing price.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Titagarh Rail Systems share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|712.25
|10 Days
|706.27
|20 Days
|746.99
|50 Days
|894.25
|100 Days
|1041.83
|300 Days
|1238.06
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹712 and reaching a high of ₹754. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹42 within the day, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment around the company's performance.
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Titagarh Rail Systems share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 1.76% today, reaching ₹723, in line with its peers. Companies like Container Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.25%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Container Corporation Of India
|671.1
|7.05
|1.06
|1193.95
|601.65
|40889.74
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|723.0
|12.5
|1.76
|1896.5
|655.3
|9736.92
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 1.52% today, reaching ₹721.30, in line with its industry counterparts. Notably, companies like Container Corporation of India are also experiencing upward movement. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight changes of -0.04% and 0.15%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Container Corporation Of India
|670.55
|6.5
|0.98
|1193.95
|601.65
|40856.23
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|721.3
|10.8
|1.52
|1896.5
|655.3
|9714.02
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 1.34%, currently trading at ₹720.00. However, over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has declined by 16.76%, also standing at ₹720.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.21%
|3 Months
|-41.88%
|6 Months
|-45.44%
|YTD
|-35.69%
|1 Year
|-16.76%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹713.55 & ₹693.40 yesterday to end at ₹710.50. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.