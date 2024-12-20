Hello User
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 1288.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1274.45 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 1244 and closed at 1288.7, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of 1283.7 and a low of 1240 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 17,160.13 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 34,665. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1896.5, while the 52-week low is 782.1.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1540.0, 20.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1870.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
20 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹1288.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1283.7 & 1240 yesterday to end at 1274.45. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

