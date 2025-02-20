Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹771.55 and closed at ₹779.85, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹813.35 and a low of ₹763.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,717.84 crore, the stock's performance is notable compared to its 52-week high of ₹1,896.50 and low of ₹748.30. The BSE volume recorded was 294,183 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1238.0, 55.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1183.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹813.35 & ₹763.15 yesterday to end at ₹795.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend