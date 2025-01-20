Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1057.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹1053.75. The stock experienced a high of ₹1110.75 and a low of ₹1041.10, indicating volatility throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹14,574.40 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1896.5 and a low of ₹782.1, with a trading volume of 277,514 shares on the BSE.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has decreased by 0.67% and is currently trading at ₹1075.00. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have seen a price increase of 2.74%, also reaching ₹1075.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.09%
|3 Months
|-4.2%
|6 Months
|-34.63%
|YTD
|-2.05%
|1 Year
|2.74%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1110.75 & ₹1041.1 yesterday to end at ₹1082.2. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.