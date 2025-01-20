Hello User
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 2.7 %. The stock closed at 1053.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1082.2 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 1057.75 and closed slightly lower at 1053.75. The stock experienced a high of 1110.75 and a low of 1041.10, indicating volatility throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 14,574.40 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1896.5 and a low of 782.1, with a trading volume of 277,514 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has decreased by 0.67% and is currently trading at 1075.00. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have seen a price increase of 2.74%, also reaching 1075.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.09%
3 Months-4.2%
6 Months-34.63%
YTD-2.05%
1 Year2.74%
20 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹1053.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1110.75 & 1041.1 yesterday to end at 1082.2. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

