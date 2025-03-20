Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : Titagarh Rail Systems closed today at 746.30, down -0.81% from yesterday's 752.40

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹712 and closed at ₹710.50, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹763.20 and a low of ₹712 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,132.86 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,896.50 and a low of ₹655.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 354,621 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1217.0, 63.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1090.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has decreased by 1.28% today, currently trading at ₹742.80, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Container Corporation of India are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Container Corporation Of India
|676.25
|-7.6
|-1.11
|1193.95
|601.65
|41203.53
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|742.8
|-9.6
|-1.28
|1896.5
|655.3
|10003.57
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems' stock today experienced a low of ₹736 and reached a high of ₹777. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of ₹41 for the day, reflecting potential investor interest and market activity surrounding the company's performance.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems share price closed the day at ₹746.30 - a 0.81% lower than the previous closing price.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Titagarh Rail Systems share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|698.28
|10 Days
|705.52
|20 Days
|738.97
|50 Days
|885.77
|100 Days
|1037.34
|300 Days
|1235.32
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 0.78% today, reaching ₹758.30, while its competitors, including Container Corporation of India, are experiencing declines. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen decreases of 0.62% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Container Corporation Of India
|677.85
|-6.0
|-0.88
|1193.95
|601.65
|41301.02
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|758.3
|5.9
|0.78
|1896.5
|655.3
|10212.31
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 2.24%, currently trading at ₹769.25. However, over the past year, the value of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has declined by 10.99%, also standing at ₹769.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.58%
|3 Months
|-37.98%
|6 Months
|-40.91%
|YTD
|-31.88%
|1 Year
|-10.99%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹763.20 & ₹712 yesterday to end at ₹752.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.