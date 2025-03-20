Hello User
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : Titagarh Rail Systems closed today at 746.30, down -0.81% from yesterday's 752.40

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 06:32 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 752.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 746.30 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 712 and closed at 710.50, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 763.20 and a low of 712 during the session. With a market capitalization of 10,132.86 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of 1,896.50 and a low of 655.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 354,621 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 06:32 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1217.0, 63.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1090.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1540.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:04 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has decreased by 1.28% today, currently trading at 742.80, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Container Corporation of India are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Container Corporation Of India676.25-7.6-1.111193.95601.6541203.53
Titagarh Rail Systems742.8-9.6-1.281896.5655.310003.57
20 Mar 2025, 05:31 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems' stock today experienced a low of 736 and reached a high of 777. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of 41 for the day, reflecting potential investor interest and market activity surrounding the company's performance.

20 Mar 2025, 03:51 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed today at ₹746.30, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹752.40

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems share price closed the day at 746.30 - a 0.81% lower than the previous closing price.

20 Mar 2025, 03:34 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems Short Term and Long Term Trends

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Titagarh Rail Systems share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days698.28
10 Days705.52
20 Days738.97
50 Days885.77
100 Days1037.34
300 Days1235.32
20 Mar 2025, 01:04 PM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Titagarh Rail Systems Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 736 and a high of 777. This indicates a fluctuation of 41 throughout the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the company's performance.

20 Mar 2025, 10:15 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:20 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 2.24%, currently trading at 769.25. However, over the past year, the value of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has declined by 10.99%, also standing at 769.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.58%
3 Months-37.98%
6 Months-40.91%
YTD-31.88%
1 Year-10.99%
20 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹710.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 763.20 & 712 yesterday to end at 752.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.