Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 795.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 802.45 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 794.75 and closed at 795.75, reflecting a modest increase. The stock experienced a high of 813.25 and a low of 776.75 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 10,808.08 crore, the stock's 52-week range is between 748.30 and 1,896.50. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 127,782 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:20 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 1.23%, currently trading at 814.00. However, over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has dropped by 16.15%, also standing at 814.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.46%
3 Months-24.66%
6 Months-43.29%
YTD-27.25%
1 Year-16.15%
21 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1238.0, 54.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1183.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1540.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹795.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 813.25 & 776.75 yesterday to end at 802.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

