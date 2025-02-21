Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹794.75 and closed at ₹795.75, reflecting a modest increase. The stock experienced a high of ₹813.25 and a low of ₹776.75 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,808.08 crore, the stock's 52-week range is between ₹748.30 and ₹1,896.50. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 127,782 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 1.23%, currently trading at ₹814.00. However, over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has dropped by 16.15%, also standing at ₹814.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.46%
|3 Months
|-24.66%
|6 Months
|-43.29%
|YTD
|-27.25%
|1 Year
|-16.15%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1238.0, 54.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1183.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹813.25 & ₹776.75 yesterday to end at ₹802.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend