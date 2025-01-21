Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:42 AM IST Trade

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1082.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1087.35 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.