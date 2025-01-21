Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1090.05 and closed at ₹1082.20, experiencing a high of ₹1099.25 and a low of ₹1058. The market capitalization stood at ₹14,653.85 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹1896.50 and a low of ₹782.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 137,513 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 41.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1099.25 & ₹1058 yesterday to end at ₹1087.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.