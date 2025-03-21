Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹761.55 and closed at ₹752.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹777 and a low of ₹736 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,003.57 crore, the stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹1,896.50 and a low of ₹655.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 118,911 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems' share price has increased by 4.04% today, reaching ₹772.80, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, like Container Corporation of India, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.15% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Container Corporation Of India
|677.4
|1.5
|0.22
|1193.95
|601.65
|41273.6
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|772.8
|30.0
|4.04
|1896.5
|655.3
|10407.59
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 1.37%, currently trading at ₹753.00. However, over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has declined by 9.85%, also settling at ₹753.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.17%
|3 Months
|-39.52%
|6 Months
|-40.71%
|YTD
|-32.78%
|1 Year
|-9.85%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1217.0, 63.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1090.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹777 & ₹736 yesterday to end at ₹742.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.