Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 752.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 742.80 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 761.55 and closed at 752.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 777 and a low of 736 during the day. With a market capitalization of 10,003.57 crore, the stock's 52-week range shows a high of 1,896.50 and a low of 655.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 118,911 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:14 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems' share price has increased by 4.04% today, reaching 772.80, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, like Container Corporation of India, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.15% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Container Corporation Of India677.41.50.221193.95601.6541273.6
Titagarh Rail Systems772.830.04.041896.5655.310407.59
21 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 1.37%, currently trading at 753.00. However, over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has declined by 9.85%, also settling at 753.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.17%
3 Months-39.52%
6 Months-40.71%
YTD-32.78%
1 Year-9.85%
21 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1217.0, 63.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1090.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1540.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹752.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 777 & 736 yesterday to end at 742.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.