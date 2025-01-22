Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1088.55 and closed at ₹1087.35, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1098.35 and a low of ₹1047 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹14,212.80 crore, the stock's performance remains influenced by its 52-week high of ₹1896.5 and low of ₹782.1. A total of 34,581 shares were traded on the BSE.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has decreased by 1.53%, currently trading at ₹1038.45. Over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has dropped by 10.45%, also settling at ₹1038.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.55%
|3 Months
|2.18%
|6 Months
|-33.55%
|YTD
|-4.48%
|1 Year
|-10.45%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 46.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1098.35 & ₹1047 yesterday to end at ₹1054.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend