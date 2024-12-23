Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1277.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹1274.45. The stock experienced a high of ₹1323 and a low of ₹1259.4. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹17,649.67 crore, the stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹1896.5 and ₹782.1, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 173,252 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 17.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1323 & ₹1259.4 yesterday to end at ₹1308.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend