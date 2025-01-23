Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1053 and closed at ₹1054.55, experiencing a high of ₹1055.7 and a low of ₹996.75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹13,476.13 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1896.5 and a low of ₹782.1. The BSE recorded a volume of 49,511 shares traded, indicating active market participation in the stock.
23 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹1054.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1055.7 & ₹996.75 yesterday to end at ₹1000.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend