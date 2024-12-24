Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹1316.85 and closed at ₹1308.80, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1337.50 and a low of ₹1245.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹16,931.19 crore, the company has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹1896.50 and a low of ₹782.10. The BSE recorded a volume of 53,533 shares traded.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1540.0, 22.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1337.5 & ₹1245.05 yesterday to end at ₹1258.65. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.