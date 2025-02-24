Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹803 and closed slightly higher at ₹804.10. The stock reached a high of ₹823 and a low of ₹778 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,544.96 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,896.50, while the 52-week low is ₹748.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 144,212 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has decreased by 1.59%, currently trading at ₹770.55. Over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has dropped by 20.46%, also landing at ₹770.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,795.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.68%
|3 Months
|-24.89%
|6 Months
|-44.7%
|YTD
|-29.12%
|1 Year
|-20.46%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1238.0, 58.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1183.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹823 & ₹778 yesterday to end at ₹783. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend