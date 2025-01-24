Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Titagarh Rail Systems stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2025, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 1000.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 987.45 per share. Investors should monitor Titagarh Rail Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at 1000 and closed slightly higher at 1000.5, with a daily high of 1001 and a low of 978. The company's market capitalization stands at 13,303.75 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1896.5 and a low of 782.1, with a trading volume of 38,455 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1540.0, 55.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1870.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems closed at ₹1000.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1001 & 978 yesterday to end at 987.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.