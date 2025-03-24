Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹745.45 and closed at ₹742.80. The stock reached a high of ₹801.85 and a low of ₹744.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,565.16 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,896.50, while the 52-week low is ₹655.30. The BSE volume recorded was 458,476 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 2.31% today, reaching ₹802.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Container Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Container Corporation Of India
|699.0
|9.4
|1.36
|1193.95
|601.65
|42589.67
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|802.65
|18.15
|2.31
|1896.5
|655.3
|10809.59
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 2.30%, currently trading at ₹802.55. However, over the past year, the price of Titagarh Rail Systems shares has decreased by 12.06%, also standing at ₹802.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.99%
|3 Months
|-39.26%
|6 Months
|-40.58%
|YTD
|-28.99%
|1 Year
|-12.06%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1217.0, 55.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1090.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹801.85 & ₹744.30 yesterday to end at ₹784.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.