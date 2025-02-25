Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live blog for 25 Feb 2025

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Titagarh Rail Systems opened at ₹775.05 and closed at ₹783, reflecting a gain. The stock reached a high of ₹785.05 and a low of ₹756 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,379.31 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹1,896.50 and a low of ₹748.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 72,865 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 0.19% today, reaching ₹773, while its competitors, including Container Corporation of India, are experiencing losses. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight movements, with Nifty at 0.00% and Sensex at 0.16%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Container Corporation Of India
|673.85
|-1.95
|-0.29
|1193.95
|659.1
|41057.3
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|773.0
|1.45
|0.19
|1896.5
|748.3
|10410.28
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems has increased by 1.30%, currently trading at ₹781.55. However, over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a decline of 22.27%, also sitting at ₹781.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.06%
|3 Months
|-29.67%
|6 Months
|-46.04%
|YTD
|-30.2%
|1 Year
|-22.27%
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1238.0, 60.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1183.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹785.05 & ₹756 yesterday to end at ₹770.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend